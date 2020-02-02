spotlight
Kathryn Dorsey Patterson
LONGVIEW — Kathryn Dorsey Patterson passed away peacefully to go to her heavenly home on January 31, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on April 2, 1937. Kathryn worked at Sears department store and other retail jobs during her life in addition to being a personal caregiver to many. Traveling and spending quality time with her four grandchildren is what she loved doing the most. She will be reunited in Heaven with parents Billy and Mary Margaret Johnson, brother Charlie Johnson, daughter Susan Lee Dorsey, nephews Bobby and Charles Ray Madewell. She was married to the late John Patterson and also married to the late Jerry Dorsey. Kathryn is survived by daughter Deborah Kay Graham and husband Larry Graham and son Jerry Bubba Dorsey, grandchildren Taylor Graham, Whitney Graham, Jermey Dorsey and Channin Dorsey, sister Betty Madewell, brother Bobby Johnson and wife Debbie Johnson and nephews Bobby and Billy Johnson. An online memorial book can be signed at www.cammackfamily.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. A Life Celebration® service for Kathryn Patterson will be held 10AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Chapel of Welch funeral home. Visitation to follow service.
