Kathryn Gail Fuller
ORE CITY — Kathryn Gail Ferguson-Fuller truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Her greatest joy was her three girls. Celebrating family with special meals, spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as helping friends, she loved to love on people and make them feel welcome in her home. She loved to travel with her family, especially to the beach, making many happy memories. Halloween costumes, tea party dresses and the creation of a wedding gown, Gail’s eye for design was extraordinary. Also, a talented artist, she painted using a variety of mediums, creating a beautiful legacy.
Humble and gracious, Gail always had the ability to cultivate an attitude of gratitude. For many years, she was a tireless and devoted caregiver for her mother, teaching ALL of her girls that caring for the person who loves you the most is one of the greatest gifts in life.
Born September 20, 1938, to Loyce and Zella Garnett Ferguson in Gilmer, Texas, Gail passed away peacefully at home in Ore City, Texas on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ore City, Texas, and the Gilmer Chapter 355 Order of the Eastern Star. During her work life, she was employed by Lone Star Steel, Upshur County Tax Office, and K. L. Breeden Trucking. She also worked for the family business, Ferguson Fruit Farm. Gail was a devoted wife, Momma, Mawmawl, Grammy, Sis and Aunt Sis. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 40 years, Lee Fuller; daughters, Tashia Hensley and Teresa Campbell, both of Ore City, Tiffany and Jarett Clendening of Longview, Texas; son, Ron and Susan Fuller of Arlington, Texas; along with her brothers, Tommy and Anita Ferguson and Joe “Buddy” Ferguson of Ore City, Texas; 11 grandchildren; ten-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Fuller was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lonnie Fuller; sons-in-law, Jerry Fry and Wes Hensley.
The family would like to show gratitude to Traditions Hospice, specifically her nurses John and Krista.
Services for Gail will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Ore City. Burial to follow at Ore City Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.
