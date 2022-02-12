Kathryn “Katy” Workman Cline
KILGORE — Kathryn “Katy” Workman Cline surrounded by those who love her most departed her earthly home for her eternal home. Katy was the only child of Seth and Forrest Workman born January 28, 1928 in Bryan Ohio. There she lived with her loving parents attending High School playing in the BAND where she met the love of her life Charles “Chuck” Cline graduating High School in 1946. Katy and Chuck would marry May 29, 1949 together building a lifetime of much love and commitment to each other. Katy was very supportive of Chuck while he attended The University of Toledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Toledo Ohio from where he graduated to a long successful career. During his schooling she and Chuck would start their family proudly having 3 sons who survive her today. In 1964 Katy and Chuck would move their young family first to Austin and eventually settling in Kilgore purchasing Longhorn Drug September 1st of that same year. Katy was a constant support to Chuck working side-by-side as a successful MARRIED Partner Team to make Longhorn Drug successful until it closed its doors for good in 2007. She and Chuck were faithful members of First Baptist Church in Kilgore where she was a member of the Master’s Sunday School class.
To her family Katy was supportive and loving. To her sons: Douglas, Stephen and David she always was loving and caring encouraging them to always be gentlemen. To her daughters-in-laws: Patricia “Tish” and Kim they together would enjoy many great shopping trips and decorating for the holidays learning to make many CLINE FAMILY recipes. To her grandsons Patrick and Carter, she adored and encouraged them in whatever they were doing. It didn’t matter what the weather was Katy would take her place in the bleachers cheering on Patrick attending his football, soccer or baseball games. For Carter she was known to walk the fairways watching him excel in his sport of choice, Golf. Most recent she is now happily a Great Grandmother to Thomas, Mary Martha, Elizabeth and Alice.
Katy is preceded in death by her parents: Seth and Forrest Workman; husband Charles “Chuck” Cline and sister-in-law Mary Sharrock, Bryan Ohio. She is survived by her family: sons and daughters-in-law; Charles Douglas Cline of College Station; Stephen and Patricia “Tish” Cline of Tyler and David and Kim Cline of Longview; grandsons: Patrick Woods and wife Lauren of Tyler and Carter Cline and partner Jeff Livney of Dallas; great-grandchildren: Thomas, Mary Martha, Elizabeth and Alice Woods; niece Coelyn Snow and nephew Paul Ray Sharrock, all of Bryan, Ohio.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Tanya Stokes and Shonda Clark her fabulous caregivers for their loving care. Also, a special thanks to her nurse, Renea Napier with Alinea Hospice of Longview.
Katy will be greatly missed by family and her many friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore.
A private burial will be conducted at Rosewood Park Cemetery and Mausoleum in Longview following the visitation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.