Kathryn “Kay” Watt
TATUM — Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryn “Kay” Naomi Watt, 77, of Tatum, will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Tatum United Methodist Church with Rev. John Cunyus officiating. Interment will follow at Tatum Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Mrs. Watt passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born Jan. 28, 1943 in Lake Charles, LA to the late Warren Denzel and Clara Beatrice Haggart. She retired from the Tatum ISD, working as a paraprofessional educator. Kay loved her family, and spent a lot of time with her grandkids, taking them shopping. She loved the outdoors and working with flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sydney Haggart, his wife Shirley Haggart, and brother, Gary Haggart. Survivors include: her husband of 52 years, John Lacy Watt of Tatum; children, John W. Watt and wife Lynn of Tatum, Melody Rutherford of Tatum, Marion Lehman and husband Terry of La Grange, and Katrina McKee and husband Chris of Tatum; seven grandchildren, Ashton Edney and husband Trent, Kalyn Watt, Adam Witt, Taylor Rutherford, Macey Rutherford, Dalton McKee, and Kara McKee; siblings, Edith Nevils and husband Tommy of Westlake, LA, Bobbie Murphy and husband Jay of Sulfur, LA, Denzel Haggart and wife Sharon of Lecompte, LA, Tommy Haggart and wife Paula of Sulfur, LA, and Faye Magel and husband J.R. of Sulfur, LA. Pallbearers are Trent Edney, Dalton McKee, Adam Witt, Taylor Rutherford, Ben Edwards, and James Morrison. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area
- Pine Tree ISD student who died this week remembered as 'shining star'
- UPDATE: Amber Alert over, Longview child found
- Snoddy: Dear Longview: It's time for real change, healing
- Dueling protests in Tyler turn violent
- Woman charged with pointing gun at ex-girlfriend
- Longview mayor warns: COVID-19 cases will spike as schools reopen
- Gregg County COVID-19 cases rise by 31; Kilgore virus death makes Smith County's 13th as Upshur sees first
- Unnoticed, unpreserved — 1940s concrete houses built by LeTourneau still standing
- Hallsville ISD announces reopening plans for 2020-21 school year, sets first day of school Aug. 13
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.