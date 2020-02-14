Kathryn Louis

Services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the First Baptist Church in Clarendon.
Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.
Kat was born November 1, 1999 in Pampa to Linda Robertson and Joel Keary Louis. She grew up in Clarendon, was a 2018 graduate of Clarendon High School, and was attending Clarendon College. Kat was always the loudest, brightest spirit in a room even in a small town like ours. She managed to touch the lives of so many people. From friends to family or co-workers, her energy could be felt even when she is not in the room.
It will be difficult, but these are the times when we should reminiscence about all of the great memories she gifted us with. Holding on to the best moments she left us with will carry us into a tomorrow that won’t hurt as much as today. Her graduating, going to college, trips with her family or friends. These are the wonderful milestones through Kat’s life that should be celebrated in her honor. Though not nearly long enough, Kat lived a great life. A RICH LIFE! Not in monetary value, but in love and friendship. She got to love and be loved and that is all we can be grateful for in preparing her for her next steps in her journey to everlasting peace.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her father, Joel “PeeWee” Louis of Clarendon; her mother, Linda Robertson of Amarillo; her step parents, Chevon Dunn of Houston and Christopher Evans of Amarillo; six sisters, Tabisha Dunn of Houston, TyambIae Louis of Houston, Staci Thomas of Amarillo, Shannon Thomas of Amarillo, Rihanna Evans of Amarillo, and Latifah Evans of Kileen; three brothers, Christopher Evans, Jr. of Amarillo, Quin Evans of Amarillo, and Donte Evans of Kileen; her grandparents, Barbara Ann Rodgers of Longview, Larry and Betty Robertson of Washburn, and John L. Louis of Clarendon; her great grandmother, Bobbie Ruth Louis of Clarendon; her uncle, Kemp Louis of Euless; her aunt, Nikola Louis of Longview; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
