Kathryn Smires Upton “Kathy”
LONGVIEW — Kathryn Smires Upton “Kathy” was born on July 11, 1957 and passed away at her home in Spring Hill, Longview, TX from cancer on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the age of 64. She was born in Texarkana, Arkansas and grew up in Hughes Springs, TX as an only child, her parents were James and Carolyn Smires. She graduated from Hughes Springs High School in 1975 then went on to graduate with her bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University.
Bill and Kathy Upton married on January 7, 1978. Kathy served Mobberly Baptist Church faithfully in the children’s ministry through various roles for over 25 years. She was also a reading teacher for Saint Mary’s Catholic school and Learning Foundation. Kathy was a servant at heart, serving her family and teaching the children of Mobberly Baptist Church was a calling. Kathy loved bears and was affectionately known as “Bear” by her husband Bill. Kathy is survived by her sons William and David Upton, her daughter in-laws Shelby and Brook Upton, her grandsons Jack, DJ, and Benjamin, her aunt Billie and uncle Jerry Traylor, her friends Amy and Tommy Harriss, Debbie and Adrian Knight, Sarah and Josh Duncan. Predeceased by her husband Bill Upton as well as her parents Carolyn and James Smires. Kathy was a faithful Christ follower and loved Jesus with all her heart. She served God in every aspect of her life as a spouse, mother, teacher, and friend. Thank you to Hearts Way Hospice, Visiting Angels, Amy Harriss, and Debbie Knight for all of you’ve done to love, serve, and care for Kathy and her family as she started on her journey toward her real home. One of the last Bible verses that she shared a love for- No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love Him. 1 Corinthians 2:9
The funeral arrangements are as follows:
Viewing- May 7, 2021, 6:00-8:00PM, Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, TX, 75601
Funeral Service- May 8, 2021, 2:00PM, Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, TX, 75601
Burial-Following service, Spring Hill Cemetery, Naples, TX, 75568 (Off HWY 259 in Naples)
Name of officiant- Paul Coleman
Pallbearers- William Upton, David Upton, Michael Secord, Adrian Knight, Lane Harriss, Tommy Harriss
Honorary pallbearers- Jerry Traylor and David Head
Please contact for more information: Rader Funeral Home, 903-753-3373, 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, TX, 75601
An online memorial guestbook may be signed www.raderfh.com
