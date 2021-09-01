Kathy Ann Ford
DIANA — Kathy Ann Ford, 62 of Diana, passed away August 27, 2021 in the ICU at Good Shepard Medical Center from COVID. Kathy was born on November 4, 1958 in Midland, Texas to Dwain and Wanda Rosser. She graduated from New Diana High School in 1977. Kathy was the administrative assistant at First Baptist Church-Diana for going on 24 years and actively involved in the church. Her family was the source of her strength and spending time with them was when she was the happiest. Kathy will always be remembered for her sweet and loving kindness to all. Her beautiful smile will always be remembered by all that encountered her, but most important will be her love for her Lord and Savior. Claude knew Kathy was meant for him after their first date. So much so that he proposed six months later, and they got married within 3 months on November 22, 1986. They had a beautiful love story they modeled so well for their children. She showed Claude so much support throughout his firefighter career for 30 years. Kathy loved going on cruises with Claude, with 7 cruises under her belt she was a gold status member. She also loved beach vacations with her children and fishing, you could hear her giggle and laugh from miles away.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dwain Rosser and brother-in-law Glenn Ford. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 35 years Claude Ford, son Keelan Ford and daughter-in-law Brittnee; daughter, Kaylee Whyte and son-in-law Dakota; son, Chad Ford and daughter-in-law Caroline; mother, Wanda Hall; sister, Gail Saxon; Brother, Butch Rosser and sister-in-law Gloria; sister, Rae Mulkey and brother-in-law Don; sister, Pam Nix and brother-in-law Mike, brother, Erik Hall; grandchildren; KJ Ford, Lyrick Whyte, Tristan Dixon, Elise Ford and Everett Ford, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life for Kathy is scheduled for 2PM, Friday, September 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church Diana, with Brother Marc Minter officiating. A visitation is scheduled for 6-8PM Thursday, September 2, 2021 also at the church. Pallbearers are; Kevin Rosser, Cody Rosser, Colin Rosser, Jason Ford, Brandon Ford and Shawn Mulkey. Special Music by Clayton Pierce and Mike Newton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made for FBC-Diana Building Fund in Kathy’s honor. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
