Kathy Armeida
KILGORE — Kathy Armeida, 35, of Kilgore, completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Longview. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
Kathy was born on June 16, 1986, in San Antonio, to Carlos and Aileen Sanchez. She is a member of the Kilgore High School Class of 2004. Kathy was attending Kilgore College Nursing Program and would have graduated in December. Kathy met the love of her life at 16 years old and remained with Jeffrey throughout her life. She was the epitome of being an amazing wife and mother, her husband and children were the source of her strength and happiness. Kathy’s smile would light any room that she entered, even though she was late arriving. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel like they were her best friend. Kathy enjoyed sporting events, especially those that her children participated in, and she was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. Kathy will be greatly missed by all of those whose life she has touched.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeffrey Armeida of Kilgore; children, Makayla Marie Armeida, Colten Blaine Armeida; parents Carlos and Aileen Sanchez, Jr. of Kilgore; brother, J.C. Sanchez and his wife Jennifer of Kilgore; maternal grandmother, Maria Zavala of San Antonio; paternal grandmother, Celia Felan of Midland; mother-in-law, Carla Armeida of Kilgore; brother-in-law, Jeremy Armeida; nieces, Miranda, Constance and Emma Sanchez. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Kathy was reunited with her grandparents, paternal grandfather Carlos Sanchez, Sr., and maternal grandfather Francisco Zavala, Sr., maternal great-grandmothers Rebecca R. Trevino and Adelaida D. Zavala
Please leave online condolences at www.Raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.