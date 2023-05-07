Katie Lee Gilbreath Williams
LONGVIEW — Katie Lee Gilbreath Williams passed away peacefully May 2, 2023, at the age of 99 years and 9 months. She was born on August 10, 1923, in Holiday, Texas, the sixth child of Noah Everett Gilbreath and Katie Lee Moore. After graduating high school in Alpine, Texas, she attended Baylor University and received her Bachelor of Science in business and later received a Master’s of Business Administration from East Texas State University. Her first teaching job was in Big Lake, Texas, where she met the love of her life, Herbert Williams. They married on June 18, 1950, and after several moves settled in Longview, Texas, in 1953. She resumed her teaching career in 1960 at Longview High School in the business department and eventually became head of the department, finally retiring in 1985.
Katie was an active member of First Baptist Church as a teacher of adults and children, a choir member, and was instrumental in organizing KIT, an outreach program for single adults. The program is still active in the church ministry. Katie was involved in Meals on Wheels with the church for many years. She loved to travel, especially on senior adult church trips and also traveled internationally. Some of her dearest friends, who were most supportive, were in a sewing circle which never sewed a stitch! One of her secret pleasures was to go fishing on church sponsored trips. As an accomplished artist her paintings were valued by close friends and family.
She was known for her witty banter, loving and kind spirit, and eagerness to help others. Even in her final months, she still expressed her wit and love of God to all who came in contact with her.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, and her husband, Herbert Williams of 37 years. She is survived by her daughters, Meloney Ferguson and husband, Larry of Longview, Cynthia Williams of San Angelo, two grandsons Lance Ferguson and wife Cara of Katy, Texas, Todd Ferguson and wife Emma of Waco, Texas, and four great-grandchildren, Lily, Luke, Eliza, and Henry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family lovingly expresses great gratitude to Buckner Assisted Living and Hospice Plus for the extraordinary care given to Mother during her time spent with them.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church community garden of Longview, Texas.
Visitation will be held at Radar Funeral home on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Ford Chapel of First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023.
An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
