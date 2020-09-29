Katie Nell Linton
Katie Nell Linton
Passed September 24, 2020. Born November 24, 1941. Survived by husband Russell Linton, children Malcolm Crews, wife Judy, daughter Evelyn Maberry, husband David, Steve Crews, Greg Crews, fiancee Shawn Jackson. (grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Visitation at her residence 2089 Kilgore Dr, Henderson, TX. Tuesday September 29th at 11:00a.m.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.