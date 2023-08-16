Katyryn Ellen Hauk
FRANKLIN, TN — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Kathryn Ellen Hauk, will be held at 9:00 AM Friday, August 18th, 2023, in Welch Funeral Home chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Thursday, August 17th, 2023, at the Welch Funeral Home. Kathryn was born on April 18, 1923, in Kansas City, Missouri and died on August 13, 2023, in Franklin, Tennessee.
