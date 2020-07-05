Kay Frances Morrison

Following completion of college, Kay and Dean returned home to Northeast Texas where Dean was in the grocery business and then the banking business. As years went by, they lived in Jefferson, Georgetown, Kingsville, Corpus Christi, on Lake Cherokee, Rockport, Burnet, and on Cedar Creek Lake. For many years, Kay worked as a legal secretary. When she was not working or taking care of her children or grandchildren, she enjoyed playing tennis and golf and doing needlework. Kay was a voracious reader, particularly of history and other nonfiction. For the last few years, Kay and Dean lived in Longview.
Married for 65 years, Dean preceded Kay in death in October 2019. Kay is survived by three children - Dena Creely of Houston, Hal and his wife Kelly of Longview, and Ron and his wife Kellie of Irving. Affectionately known as “Nana,” Kay is survived by six grandchildren - Grayson and Reagan Creely, Austin and his wife Christan, Kali Chappell and her husband Johnny, Jessica Geurkink and her husband Sam, and Kevin and his wife Audrey. Kay also enjoyed immensely her five great-grandchildren who enriched her life in recent years. Kay is also survived by nieces and nephews who always enjoyed her company.
Kay will be remembered for being a supportive wife, and affectionate mother, and a special friend to many across several decades. She was known for having a persistent search for knowledge, a wonderful sense of humor, and being a great conversationalist. She will be missed tremendously by those who loved her
Graveside services for Kay will me held Monday, July 6 at 10 am at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
