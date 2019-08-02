spotlight
Kay Lee Cook
Kay Lee Cook
Memorial services for Kay Cook will be held at First Christian Church of Longview on Saturday, August 3rd 2019 at 11AM. A time of visitation and fellowship will be held on Friday at the church from 5-7PM. Kay went to be with the Lord in the early afternoon of Tuesday, July 30th 2019 with her husband of 41 years by her side.
Kay was born in Galveston, Texas on March 10th, 1953 to parents Joe and May Lee. Kay had a passion for Christ and it was that passion that led her to care and serve others by volunteering at various organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Because I Care, UDC, East Texas Literacy Council and over 30 years with the Junior League of Longview. Kay also served as church secretary and later and later Prep School volunteer at First Christian Church where she made her church home.
Kay loved taking trips to the family farm in Central Texas where she enjoyed feeding and naming new calves, watching wildlife and front porch swings; but most of all, Kay treasured being a Mom.
Preceded in death by her parents; those left to cherish their memories of Kay include her husband Randy Cook; son, Zachery Cook; sister Jan Davis and her husband Ron, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, American Cancer Society or First Christian Church.
