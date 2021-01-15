Kay Mauldin
LONGVIEW — On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Kay Mauldin, 84, passed into her heavenly sleep where she was set free from the pain she had suffered. She was born to John Odell and Lucille Freeman in Clarksville, Texas in 1936, raised in Mt. Pleasant where she enjoyed working with her father on the family dairy farm. She was a gifted artist, creating beautiful works of art including paintings to share with her family. She loved to be outdoors in the sunshine, mowing, gardening, fishing, hunting, reading, and going to the beach. She and her husband Mickey spent many memorable years bow hunting together. She adored her grandchildren and the wonderful times they shared with their Nana. She also had a very special bond with her children. Many lifelong friendships were created from the years she was a hairstylist. She lived life to the fullest, while caring for her family and friends who loved her dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Mickey Mauldin, son Albert McGehee and wife Lilly, daughter Kathy McGehee, step-daughter Jan Roach and husband Terry, step-son Joe Ed Mauldin and wife Mary, grandsons Ryan Smith and wife Maureen, Kody Smith and wife Vanessa, and Christopher McGehee, granddaughters Justine McGehee and Morgan Mauldin, great granddaughters Kayla and Maya Smith, and Kaelyn Smith (on the way), sister Norma Murray, sister-in-law Sondra Freeman, and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sandra, and her brother Dale.
Her wish was for us to always remember the happiness and good times we shared, and not to have any sorrow for we will all be together again one day.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Hope on the horizon': East Texans get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Longview
- Snow way! 1-2 inches of snow possible across East Texas Sunday, Monday
- Longview clinic agrees to pay more than $330,000 in Medicare fraud case
- Longview ISD cancels classes Monday; more snow-related school closings, delays
- Winter storm warning today for Gregg, surrounding counties
- COVID-19 vaccination plans in East Texas continue taking shape
- Snow down, East Texas: Wintry conditions could affect Monday morning commute, schools close
- East Texans in D.C. for pro-Trump protests call events peaceful
- Longview pharmacies, Diagnostic Clinic to get COVID-19 vaccines
- Thousands without power in Gregg County after snow blankets region
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.