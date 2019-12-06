spotlight
Keelan Traywick
DIANA — Services for Keelan Traywick, 41, of Diana will be 10AM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Walnut Creek Baptist Church in Diana with Brother Ross Worley and Mark Oliver officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service, at 9AM. Keelan was born April 9, 1978 to Robert and Bonita Traywick in Longview, Texas. He passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Keelan graduated in 1996 from New Diana High School and went on to be a builder. He loved hunting, fishing, football and baseball but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving son, husband, father and brother who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Bobby and Bonita Traywick, wife, Erica Traywick, son, Kallan Traywick, daughters, Ella Grace Traywick, Emma Faith Traywick, brother, Brandon Traywick and wife Heather, sister, Kandace Edens and husband Collin, nieces and nephews; Bralan Edens, Brooklyn Edens, Layton Edens, Easton Edens, grandmother, Janie Traywick Byman and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
