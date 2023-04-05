Keith B. Logue
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Keith Blackledge Logue, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 7th, 2023 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Keith was born on September 22, 1954 in Vicksburg, Mississippi and died on April 2, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
