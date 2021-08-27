Keith Peck
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mr. Keith Peck, 66, of Longview will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. at Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore with Reverend Riley Pippin officiating. Burial will follow at the Danville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Keith passed away on August 18, 2021, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Keith was born on November 10, 1954, in Kilgore. He was the son of the late Robert Richard Peck and Sarah Jeffrice Gable Peck. Keith graduated from Kilgore High School class of 1973. He later graduated from the Kilgore College. After college Keith went to work for Amoco and retired after 20 years of employment. He worked alongside his wife Cindy at Wholesale Brokers Home Center until his death. Keith was known for his sense of humor and enjoyed visiting with people. Keith was as member of Forest Home Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at the deer lease. Keith loved music and knew the words to 100’s of songs. He enjoyed his many trips to Mexico with his family and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Richard Peck; mother-in-law, Libby Crouch.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Crouch Peck of Longview; daughter, Ashley Peck (Matt Kozlowski) of Houston; father-in-law, L.L. Bill Crouch of Kilgore; Keith’s special girls, Kasey Harlinski, Kaytlynn Fincher, Kristy McFadden, Sarah Alford, and Emily Reeder; brothers-in-law, Danny Crouch and wife Charlotte of Tyler and Billy Crouch and wife Kathy of Liberty City, along with many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends; his doggies Legacy, Prince, and Hummer
