Kelley Haralson
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for William Kelley Haralson, 71 of Kilgore will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Rev. Keith Wilkerson officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Wednesday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. William Kelley Haralson was born November 15, 1950 in Odessa, Texas. He passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home in Kilgore, Texas surrounded by his family.
Kelley graduated from Richardson High School in 1969. In 1977 he graduated from Texas Tech University, married his wife Sheila, and moved to Kilgore, Texas for a position with Brown, Bronstad, Habenicht and Rosson. He served as the financial director of Region VII Educational Service Center before establishing his own CPA practice. He retired in 2012 after suffering a stroke. Kelley was a man of integrity, was faithful to his commitments and had a strong work ethic. He built a career in accounting and used his carpentry skills to build his family home. He was meticulous about details and wanted things done right. Kelley worked hard so that he could play hard. He loved the outdoors, and he loved competition. He was a natural athlete and played many sports until he mastered them. He enjoyed racing bicycles, fishing and hunting, but his heart was always in golf. He won the Dallas Junior Golf Championship at age 17 which led to a lifelong dedication to his game. Rain or shine he could be found playing at Pinecrest Country Club.
He made friends easily and was always ready to host. After a day on the course, he was happy to have a drink on the patio while grilling a steak for family and friends. He was content to have music and his dog in the background. He had a sense of humor and liked to tell stories and make people laugh. Dancing to Eric Clapton with Sheila always put a smile on his face.
Most of all, Kelley loved his family. Being a husband and father was his most important role. He loved and was most proud of his three children and was delighted with his grandchildren. He lived his life with a quiet, unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. He believed in God’s grace, gave God credit for his successes, and trusted God for His provision.
Kelley was preceded in death by his parents, William Horace Haralson and Betty Kelley Haralson. He will be dearly missed by his wife Sheila Hatfield Haralson of Kilgore, Texas; his children Jonathan William Haralson of Austin, Texas, Heather Haralson Shannon, (Nicklas Preston Shannon) of Dallas, Texas, Natalie Haralson Farr (Matthew Emerson Farr) of Dallas, Texas; his grandchildren, Charles Preston Shannon and Caroline Mae Shannon; his brother Joe Ben Haralson (Rhonda Phillips Haralson) of Corinth, Texas, and many extended family members and friends.
The family would like to thank Hospice of East Texas and Heaven Sent End of Life Doula and Care Companions for their services.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Braum's owns Longview property under demolition
- Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center
- Gilmer resident wins $5 million prize on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Cold case arrest: Longview police charge man in 7-year-old killing
- Some educators in Longview ISD special education case seek community supervision
- Police arrest Gilmer man in Longview hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist
- Business Beat: Jucys to expand to Gilmer
- Longview man charged with capital murder in son's death
- Police: Victim in Longview assault dies from injuries
- Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.