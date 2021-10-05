Kellie Renae Hasler
HUGHES SPRINGS — Kellie Renae Hasler, 59, of Diana, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2021. Mrs. Hasler was born October 11, 1961 in Tulsa, OK to Walter Lee McAlister and Norma June Jackson. Kellie was a LVN for over 30 years where she worked all over the community and in home health. For 18 of those years she worked for Dr. John LeJuene whom she thought of as her 2nd father. Kellie also had a green thumb and could grow anything she planted.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Tony Hasler of Diana, TX; her two loving sons, Douglas Lile (Sarah) of Pittsburg, TX, Dalton Hasler (Laci) of Diana, TX; her two sisters, Stephany Haley (Grant) of Garland, TX, Tammy Dent of Huntington, TX; precious grandsons, Trent and Ty Lile of Pittsburg, TX; niece, Nichole Haley of Richardson, TX; nephew, Shane McAlister (Andrea) of Huntington, TX, and numerous other nieces, nephews and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Norma June Jackson; mother and father-in-law, Georgia and John Hasler; nephew, Dustin Young; brother-in-law, John Hasler, and sister-in-law, Lynette O’Connor.
Services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
