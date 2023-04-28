Kelly Leigh Rathbun Jennings
LONGVIEW — Kelly Leigh Rathbun Jennings, a life-long resident of Longview, died April 24, 2023. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:30 P.M. Friday, April 28 in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview with the Rev. Jay Jackson officiating. The family will greet friends before and following the service. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Kelly was born July 6, 1969, in Longview, the daughter of Dick Rathbun and Sue Melton. She was the granddaughter of Woody and Mary Melton and Ira and Mary Rathbun.
A graduate of the Longview High School Class of 1987, Kelly was a Viewette, active on newspaper staff and participated in the organization of the Special Olympics. At Kilgore College, Kelly was a member of the choir that performed in Carnegie Hall in New York City. She was a makeup artist for the Miss Teen USA Pageant held in Shreveport, LA. and was asked by the reigning Miss Teen USA to be her personal makeup artist for her public appearances. Kelly also was a teacher assistant with the after-school program at Trinity School of Texas and did makeup and costumes for the theatre department at TST. As a licensed aesthetician, she worked at Ulta in Frisco and Longview and as a special representative for the Benefits Company.
Kelly attended Camp Waldemar and was presented as a 1988 Longfellows debutante. She loved to travel as well as volunteering with the Zonta Club and teaching Sunday School.
Kelly’s jovial laugh and radiant personality will live on in those who knew her and her courage to fight a lengthy illness will be inspiration to all. Her son, Richard, was her priority in life and was always his confidante, best friend and cheerleader.
Kelly will be remembered as a caring big sister, not only to Stacy, but to all of Stacy’s friends and a second mother to her niece, Kelsey. Her creative talents were not to be equaled!
Kelly was predeceased by her father, Dick Rathbun, and her grandparents. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Richard Jennings; her mother, Sue Rathbun; sister, Stacy Rathbun; niece, Kelsey Rathbun; aunts, Joan Rathbun, Sally Rathbun and Sheila Rathbun and many cousins.
