Kelvin Dewayne Farrar, known to family and friends as “Dewayne” or “Cooney”, went peacefully to his heavenly home following a lengthy illness on Thursday May 14, 2020 at the age of 69. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 11am at Stoneridge Baptist Church in Kilgore under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
Dewayne was born November 27, 1950 in Kilgore to Kelvin Sr. and Verna Farrar. He was raised in Mississippi and Louisiana. After high school, he moved to Kilgore where he joined the Kilgore Fire Department working there for 10 years before he joined the Longview Fire Department and retired after 30 years of service. He loved being a firefighter and the comradery with his fellow firemen. Once retired, Dewayne was a security guard for Sabine ISD. He will be remembered by the staff and student body as the man who always had a corny “Dad” joke to tell, a laugh to share, and could put a smile on your face. He touched many students lives. He was stern but well respected and loved by so many. He finished his working career with Cudd Energy as a safety supervisor where he made many caring and lifelong friends while there who he loved and cared for deeply. He retired from work in September of 2019.
Dewayne was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Kilgore where he served in many different aspects. He was currently a member of Stoneridge Baptist Church. He truly loved his church family. Dewayne showed his love of God to everyone and anywhere he went. His family is so grateful to have such a great brother, dad, papadeaux, uncle, and role model. Dewayne loved spending time with his family. That was the most important thing to him. He loved driving his grandbabies and great grandbabies around in his golf cart. He enjoyed movies, church, and working on his miscellaneous projects.
Dewayne will forever be remembered and loved by his children Valerie Deshazer and husband Phillip of Kilgore, Curtis Farrar and wife Rachel of College Station, and Kendall Farrar of Kilgore; and his grandchildren Kelsey Riley and husband Nick of Kilgore, Morgan Deshazer of Kilgore, Delanah Watson and husband Josh of McKinney, and Chloe and Cade Farrar of College Station; great grandchildren, Gage, Jaxon, and Fisher Riley and Cade, Lane, and Carolina Watson; his siblings, Reba Byrd of Purvis, NM, Fern Wells of Hattisburg, MS, Doug Farrar of Chandler, Paula Berry of Jena, LA, and Wanda Gipson of Hattisburg, MS; and special family friends, Buster and Iris Davis and Eddie Watts.
The restrictions currently associated with our society that limit large group gatherings will prevent the family from hosting a traditional visitation and service. In lieu of a family visitation a public viewing and signing of a guest book to comfort the family from a distance will be at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Monday, May 18 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The family will be at the chapel from 6pm to 8pm to greet family and friends. Please be conscious of the health of all visitors and staff by limiting the number of guests who enter together and follow health and safety guidelines set forth by the governor.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.