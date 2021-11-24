Kemberly “Kem” Kibbe
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — On November 21st, 2021, Kemberly Gale Kibbe died in Longview, TX at the age of 63.
Kem is survived by her mother Simone F. Kibbe of Longview, her father Robert C. Kibbe and his wife Shirley of Longview, her sister Kara Juhl and her husband Richard of San Antonio, and her dearly loved niece Katherine Rose Juhl of San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Stella and A.E. Fanchier of Longview and Arborette and Luther Kibbe of Dallas and her uncle, David Fanchier also of Dallas.
Kem was born on November 9th, 1958 in Longview, TX. She graduated Longview High School in 1976 where she was captain of the Viewettes and went on to attend Kilgore College where she was a member of the Rangerettes. She graduated in 1978 with an Associate’s Degree in General Studies. Kem continued her education at the University of Texas, Austin where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.
Kem had many interesting careers. She at one time was the circulation supervisor for Longview Public Library, an adult probation officer with Gregg County and had been a long time legal assistant for Ebb Mobley. At the time of her death, Kem was employed at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview.
Kem was an avid reader and loved playing board games with her family and especially being victorious over her sister, Kara. She also loved being in the mountains of Colorado especially on Longs Peak in Estes Park. Kem was a passionate collector of all things John F. Kennedy and had a soft heart for all animals. Katherine, Kem’s niece, was the apple of her eye and they were two peas in a pod.
There will be a small private service for immediate family members. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute gift to the YMCA of the Rockies, Estes Park, CO in Kem’s memory.
Private family services will be held at Memory Park Cemetery under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.