Kenneth Bailey Hutson
JACKSONVILLE — Kenneth Bailey Hutson passed to his heavenly home on February 21st, 2022. Visitation service will be held Monday, February 28th, 2022, from 12-1pm at Autry Funeral home with a graveside service held directly after at 2pm at Jacksonville City Cemetery. Bro. Clifford Taylor will be officiating.
Kenneth was born March 18th, 1946, in Jacksonville, TX. He was raised by his maternal grandparents in Houston, TX until he later returned to Jacksonville where he met & married his wife, Mary Whitaker Hutson. They were married for 54 years and resided in Longview, TX for 35 years. Kenneth worked for Tri-Gas Corp & Tex-air before his retirement and worked as a Ham Operator for many years.
Preceded him in death are his mother Charlene Hutson, his sister Sandra Gowin and his uncle, Rev. Medford Hutson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Hutson, three sons & wives, Steve Hutson and wife, Diane, Kevin Hutson and wife, Stacey, John Hutson and sister Renee Burton and husband, Randy. His grandchildren Kaitlyn McKnight and husband, Colton, Kristen Sanchez and husband, Trace, Kenneth W. Hutson, Spencer Hutson and Tanner Trimm. Two great-grandchildren, Kasen and Bailee McKnight and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” -II Timothy 4.7
