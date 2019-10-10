Kenneth Brown

spotlight
AVINGER — Kenneth Charles Brown was born March 23, 1930 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Charles H. and Minnie Draycott Brown. He passed away October 4, 2019 at his home in Avinger. Ken graduated from high school in Scranton and attended a local community college on a basketball scholarship before joining the Air Force. After serving his country, Ken graduated from Florida State, doing catering on the side to help pay his way through college. He began his career in Lubbock, Texas as manager of Hillcrest Country Club. Lubbock is where he met his wife, Gail, on a blind date. He spent 30 plus years in club development with Club Corporation of America and various other private city and country clubs throughout the United States. Ken was an extremely likable man who had an interest in people that spanned all generations. He loved to dance and taught dance lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in his younger years. In his later years, he loved to work at home with Gail and was always eager for grandchildren and best friends to visit. His passions were his family, gardening and the outdoors. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Jefferson. He is preceded in death by his parents brother, Richard H. Brown and his wife, Jeanne sister, Beverly Kramer sister-in-law, Betty and daughter-in-law, Ami. Survivors include his wife, Gail Brown of Avinger sons, Kenneth Charles Brown, Jr. and wife, Lori of New Braunsfels, Kevin Christopher Brown and wife, Cathy of Avinger, Kyle Chadwick Brown of Tulsa, Oklahoma grandchildren, Brigham, Ava, Whit, Chandler, and Beckett a special aunt, Jane Draycott brother and sisters-in-law, Bob, Kay and Margene and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank all the members of the medical community that so graciously cared for Ken during the past 28 years. Special Thanks to Amy Stacey and Dr. Socteanu. They are also grateful to Heart to Heart Hospice, especially, Ashly, Lawanna and Donna. And to our brothers and sisters in Christ of Christ Episcopal Church and Father John Himes, we are blessed by your kindness and prayers. A private family service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church. The family invites all of our friends, family and neighbors to attend a reception in celebration of Ken’s life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at The Legacy Event Center in Hughes Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Christ Episcopal Church, 703 S. Main St., Jefferson, TX 75657 or Avinger Community Park Project of the 1936 Study Club in care of Bonnie Pace 4606 CR 1579, Avinger 75630.
