Kenneth C. Breazeale

HUGHES SPRINGS — Kenneth Charles Breazeale was born on December 15, 1943 to Nadine Wisener and Travis Breazeale and passed away on May 30, 2020 surrounded by family. He served his country 1963-1967 in the US Navy and was proud to be a Vietnam Veteran. He worked for T&N Warehouse and Ward Timber. He served on Hughes Springs ISD school board and was an avid Mustang sports fan. He loved to garden. He was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Hughes Springs, Texas. He enjoyed visiting with people and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carroll Wayne Breazeale.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Leita Kay Burleson Breazeale; son and daughter-in-law, Travis Wayne and Becky Breazeale of Daingerfield; daughter and son-in-law, Traci Leigh and Michael Lively of Quitman; sisters, Geraldine Champion of Ore City, Jane and husband Joe Mathis of Hughes Springs; step-grandchildren Michael, Cody, Shelee, and Hazel; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and a host of friends.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. June 2, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lodge Assisted Living & Memory Care or Heart to Heart Hospice in Kenneth’s name.

