Kenneth C. Breazeale

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Leita Kay Burleson Breazeale; son and daughter-in-law, Travis Wayne and Becky Breazeale of Daingerfield; daughter and son-in-law, Traci Leigh and Michael Lively of Quitman; sisters, Geraldine Champion of Ore City, Jane and husband Joe Mathis of Hughes Springs; step-grandchildren Michael, Cody, Shelee, and Hazel; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and a host of friends.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. June 2, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lodge Assisted Living & Memory Care or Heart to Heart Hospice in Kenneth’s name.
