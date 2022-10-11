Kenneth C Evans
LONGVIEW — Kenneth C. Evans passed away at home surrounded by family on October 04, 2022. He was born on March 03, 1938 to Robert Grady Evans & Lillie Harrison Evans.
He was a proud member of The United States Marine Corp. He worked for Darby Equipment Co. for over 40 years. He was known to many as “Mr. Ken”.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Glenda Evans, daughters Shelia & Scott Huffhines and Teresa & Shorty Benson. Grandchildren Kristi & Guy Howell, Christopher & Elisha Calhoun. Great grandchildren Jaiden & Jacy. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation in honor of their father to any Veteran’s association.
