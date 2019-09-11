Kenneth Craig Miller

Ken was born on September 27, 1966 in Longview, Texas as the son of Betty Matthews Miller and James M. “Sonny” Miller. Ken is survived by his brother Mark and wife Leigh Ann, nieces Kathryn and Kelli, aunt Kay Stuth, aunt Mary Ann Palmer, aunt Wanda Miller, uncle Bert Miller and their children. He graduated from Gladewater High School in 1985 and got his degree in industrial distribution from Texas A&M University.
Ken was a true entrepreneur and was the CEO and owner of Miller Farms for the past 20+ years. This ranching operation specialized in hay, cattle and debt. Ken also owned Secluded Acres RV Park and various other endeavors.
More important than his entrepreneurship was Ken’s large heart for helping others and avenging wrongs needed to be made right. He gave a large part of his life to helping care for his parents. This was at great cost to his personal life. He was also willing to help those that needed it and offered them a chance at improving their lives. As chronicled in the Longview News-Journal, Ken fought against abuse and neglect in city government, spending his own funds and putting reputations and relationships on the line. He had a very clear view of right and wrong.
There will be a memorial service celebrating Kens life at Rader Funeral Home in Longview Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2pm with a time of visitation following the service.
A special thank you goes out to the people who have worked alongside Ken in all of his endeavors. He counted Mark, Paul, Big Jake, Mr. and Betty Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Trice, J.R. Reed, Robert, Little Thomas, Luke and new addition Kennedy as his true friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the charity of your choice.
Private cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview.
Sharing our deepest condolences to family and friends. Ken was a great mentor, caring & loving person to a grandson of ours at a very very young age . Ken gave him his first job & was always there thru his yrs to adult hood. Kens sense of humor, his understanding of deep & hard issues, his work ethics, just everything about him seem to be totally instilled in those closest to him. He will truly be missed by all.
