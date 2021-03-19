Kenneth Dale Nelson
LONGVIEW — After winning a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, keeping it in remission for years...Kenneth Dale Nelson peacefully slept his way into paradise to join his Heavenly and Earthly Father on Saturday March 13th surrounded by family and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by: parents, Hobert and Pearl Lee Nelson, siblings; Merl Nelson Arthur, Woodie Nelson, Faye Nelson Crocket, Myra Nelson Campbell
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia Gail Nelson Beckworth, siblings; Hobert(Peggy) Nelson, Evelyn Nelson, David (Shana) Nelson, Irvia Nell (Willis) Sammons, Rickey Nelson, Pastor Gwendolyn (Leroy) Deckard, Shirley (Fritz) Beckworth, Gaila Nelson, sister in law; Katrina Beckworth Polk, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services for Kenneth Dale Nelson will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Tatum High School Auditorium, Tatum TX. Interment will follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Home.
Please leave online condolences at http://www.stanmorefuneralhome.com/obituary/kenneth-nelson
