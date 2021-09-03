Kenneth Earl Winn
DIANA — Services for Mr. Kenneth Earl Winn, 79, of Diana, are scheduled for 10AM, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Walnut Creek Baptist Church, with Bro. Mark Oliver, Bro. Brady Traywick, and Bro. Russell Johnson officiating. A visitation is scheduled for 6-8PM Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Grubbs-Loyd Chapel in Diana. Kenneth passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at his home. Kenneth was born June 15, 1942 in Marshall, Texas to Frances Isabel (Taylor) and James Beverly Winn. He accepted Christ at the age of 11 and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church-Diana. After graduating from New Diana High School in 1960, he served honorably in the United States Army. Kenneth joined the family business, Winn’s Quality Builders, and went on to own other businesses throughout his life that allowed him to use his talents in woodworking and building. He had recently begun working with his son and son-in-law as Winn’s Woodworking Solutions. Kenneth loved his community. He established the Diana Water Supply and was instrumental in starting the Volunteer Fire Department. For several years, he portrayed Santa Claus at New Diana Elementary, arriving by helicopter, fire truck, and other extravagant “sleighs.” He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara (Coston) Winn; son, Wesley Winn and wife Amy; daughters, Deanna Smith and husband Daniel; and Misty Amaya and husband Romeo; brother, Jim Winn and wife Beverly; sisters, Mary Beth Johnson and husband Doug, and Sally Listenbee-Lowe; ten grandchildren: Gavin and Bryndle Winn, Kenzie Thompson, Danny, AJ, Brennan, and Lorelai Smith, and Antonio, Austyn, and Slade Amaya; honorary “daughter,” Crystal Whitfield, her husband Bobby, and sons, Kaiden and Coleson Robinson and Major Whitfield; two uncles, G.A. and wife Carolyn Taylor and Jerry Don and wife Yvonne Taylor; brother-in-law, Ben Jack Coston and wife Joyce DuBose; sisters-in-law, Beverly Kinsey and husband Tony, and Cindy Priestly and husband Ron; many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Winn; brothers-in-law, Jerry Lowe and Jimmy Listenbee; and granddaughter, Bella Smith who we believe had her arms wide open to greet her Pawpaw. His six oldest grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bella Smith Scholarship Fund at North East Texas Credit Union in Diana for Kenneth’s late granddaughter’s New Diana Class of 2027 classmates. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
