Kenneth George Bauer
LONGVIEW — Kenneth George Bauer, 75, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. A Celebration of Kenneth’s Life will be 2 pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Rusk officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 pm- 2 pm. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Kenneth was born June 24, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland to William Bauer and Helen Stravensky Bauer. He owned his own painting business and worked tirelessly to make sure that his two boys had a good life. Kenneth found great enjoyment in sports and loved watching his boys play sports. He was always there for them and would do anything for his family. Kenneth was a father to many kids and was extremely generous. He never met a stranger and loved to joke and make people laugh. He could always put a smile on your face. Kenneth’s giving spirit, humorous ways, and kindness to all will never be forgotten. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Kenneth is preceded by his parents; and a brother, Ronnie.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Bauer (Lesleigh) and Gary Bauer (Shandreka); grandchildren, Taylor Bauer, Cara Bauer, Tatyana Bauer, TaShyon Strange, Ja’Keelan Bauer, Tenique Bauer, and LeBron Bauer; great grandchild, Neiko Ryleigh; the mother of his sons, Barbra Burney; and numerous friends and loved ones.
The family’s florist of choice is Gladewater Flowers and More in Gladewater, Texas.

