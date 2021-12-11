Kenneth Glynn Byrd
WEATHERFORD — Kenneth Glynn Byrd passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Weatherford, Texas.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Florien, Louisiana, with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery in Sabine Parish, Louisiana
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021 at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, Texas Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to VFW Post 4746.
Kenneth was born May 27, 1958 in Shreveport, Louisiana, son of Ottis Glynn and Maxine Spears Byrd. He met the love of his life, Brenda Barnes, and they were married on December 28, 1979.
Kenneth was an avid hunter and outdoorsmen. He absolutely HATED cruises, but went on several with his wife and family, humbly griping all the way. Kenneth loved his family but his greatest joy came from his granddaughters.
Ken followed in his dad’s footsteps and worked in the oil field for more than 40 years. He was a well respected mentor to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ottis and Maxine Byrd; mother and father-in-law, Edward Barnes and Carol Funel Barnes
Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda; children, Justin Glynn Byrd (Sonya); Daniel “Tyler” Byrd (Shayla); granddaughters, Logan Olivia Byrd, and Andi Leigh Byrd; sister, Brenda Wilburn (Cliff); brother, Gary Byrd (Rena); sister-in-law, Betsy Gonzales (Steve); nieces, Kristina Wilburn, April Wilburn, and Nikki Baird (Stephen); nephew, Jarrett Lipari; and many extended family members and friends.
White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford, Texas
