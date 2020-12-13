Kenneth Huckaby
LONGVIEW — Kenneth Ray Huckaby, age 73, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, after contracting Covid-19. Born March 18, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas, Ken was a 1966 graduate of Union Grove High School and attended Kilgore College. He and his brother, Robbie, were very active in sports. With the mighty Union Grove Lions in 1966, they won their regional football championship. Ken was a very loving person who adored his family, friends and fur babies. Ken’s pride and joy was his wife, Phyllis. The two would’ve celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nadine Huckaby of Union Grove; his brother, Randy Huckaby; his son, Timothy Ray Huckaby; hisgrandparents; and several aunts and uncles, who he dearly loved and with whom he had many fond memories. Ken is survived by his high-school sweetheart, Phyllis; their son, David; his brother, Robbie; his sister-in-law, Kathy; his brother-in-law, Mike Grimes; his daughter-in law, Joanne; his daughter-in-law, Jamie; five grandsons: Timothy, Kris, Patrick, Sydney and Henry; his great-grandson, Calcifer; five nieces: Lorie, Jill, Mendy, Wendy and Marcie; numerous cousins; and many friends. Ken was a very hard worker and provided for his family through the years, with many long hours of hard work and dedication. He loved his two sons, Timothy and David, and was so very proud of the men and fathers they became. Ken worked for Norris Cylinder for 27 years as an inspector and marker. He was very respected and admired by his coworkers for his expertise and work ethic. Ken was an avid movie watcher and had quite the collection, which he enjoyed sharing. He also loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoons with Phyllis. The family would like to express their deepest, heartfelt thanks to the ICU nurses and doctors at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center for their dedicated and compassionate care during Ken’s sudden illness. Funeral services and visitation begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home, 4619 Judson Road, Longview Longview, Texas, visitation will start at 9:00 A.M. Masks and safe social distancing are required. This virus is a serious matter. Ken will be greatly missed, but now he is with his heavenly father and his precious son, Timothy. Memorial request may be made to the charity of your choice. A full obituary is available online atwww.cammackfamily.com.
