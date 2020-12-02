Kenneth “Ken” Powell

Kenneth was born March 31, 1937 in Ashland, Texas to William Henry Powell and Rachel Cleo Powell Antee. Kenneth was a graduate of New Diana High School, where he was very involved in 4H. He was an outstanding athlete in basketball and football. His senior year, 1955, he was voted Most Handsome and Most Athletic. In the summer of 1955, he married his best friend and the love of his life Patricia Stevens.
Kenneth worked for Marathon LeTourneau for 33 years where he had titles of Project Coordinator and Production Control Manager. After his retirement he enjoyed gardening, yard work, and tinkering with anything he could find to “fix”. He just loved to be outdoors and was known to tell you a remembrance of the past - maybe the same one more than one time. He did love to talk!
He was a member of the Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138 for 53 years, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Kenneth served as an ordained deacon for 45 years and was a current member of Mobberly Baptist Church.
He was known to many as Ken, Kenneth, K.P. and Shug but to his family he was Daddy, Papa, PawPaw, Uncle Kenneth, Ki and my Best Friend. He was truly loved by many and he will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife and Best Friend of 65 years, Patricia, daughter, Christy Scott and husband Greg, son, Randy Powell, daughter, Cindy Dragisic and husband Robert, grandchildren; Lindsey Reynolds Poenisch, Brant Day, Robert Powell, Ryne Powell, Ross Powell, Tyler Haldren, Kynlee Haldren, eleven great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Robert Steven, brothers; Doug and Gary Dean Powell, Sr.
In lieu of floral offerings, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.