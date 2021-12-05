Kenneth “Kenny” Hugh Holloway
LONGVIEW — Kenneth “Kenny” Hugh Holloway, 68, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his home in Longview, Texas.
Kenny was born in Paris, Texas on March 8, 1953. He moved to Amarillo as a young child where he grew up until he later moved with his parents and siblings to Longview, Texas. He was a graduate of Pine Tree High School where he enjoyed playing football for the pirates. He retired from Texas Eastman in 2015 where he worked for 42 years. He was a member of Longview Christian Fellowship (Highridge) for many years where he loved to volunteer and help the people of his congregation. Kenny loved his Dallas Cowboys and would make sure not to miss a game. He loved to ride motorcycles, hanging out on the lake, golfing and spending time with his family. Building model airplanes and watching war movies was his favorite pastime. He was preceded in death by his father Delbert Holloway, his brother Rusty Holloway and mother-in-law Patsy Dixon.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Sandra Holloway; Daughter Heather Gee, her husband James; and their children Sierra (Brendon), Sydnee (Chris), Sophia, Trinity and Cole; Daughter Jennifer Lewis and her son Alex and Daughter Courtney Lewis and her son Sebastian; Mother Geraldine Holloway; and Brother and Sister-in-Law, Paul and Leighann Holloway. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews as well as many special friends and the love his faithful four-legged companions Macy Kae and Fancy.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas with Pastor Paul Holloway officiating.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.