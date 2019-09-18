Kenneth Kent King

Kenneth passed away September 14, in Longview, Texas. He was born December 22, 1924 in Enid, Oklahoma to Clifford Clay and Winnie Kent Lovell King.
He and his siblings enjoyed bicycle trips to farm ponds to swim and large family gatherings, be it in Enid or trips to OKC and Shawnee to visit cousins. In high school he worded at a drug store, had a paper route, played football and ran track. A favorite subject in school was math and he got a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma University. He was a supply officer in the U.S. Navy and then worked for Amoco Oil Company surveying pipeline routes and then became Division Chief Engineer, District Superintendent, Manager of Operations and a consultant. He was able to live in Paris, France for six months working with the Marshall Plan after WWII.
He met Wanda Belle Lee at a mixer/dance while at OU. They were married in 1946 and had 68 wonderful years together. They had two children, Gary Alan King and Craig Kent King. They lived in several places throughout Oklahoma and Texas but moved to Longview in 1992 to be closer to their grandchildren and became active members of First Christian Church. After Wanda passed away in 2014, he met Martha Jean “Mopsy” Vallery and found love again. They were married in 2015. Both of these ladies were strong Christians and were full of love and caring concern for others. Of his faith, Ken said he know he could always go to God and was assured of his love.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Martha Jean “Mopsy: King; sons Gary King and his wife Sonia of Lavin, Texas and Dr. Craig King and his wife Jeannie of Longview; his two grandchildren Amy Geppert and husband Scott of Austin and Alan King of Dallas; and great-grandson Ryan Geppert. He is also survived by Mopsy’s daughters Jody Phillery and her husband George of Arp, Texas and Jan Bullion and her husband Kenneth of Port Neches, Texas and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by nieces, nephews and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association www.billy graham.org to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.