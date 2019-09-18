Kenneth Kent King

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 88F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.