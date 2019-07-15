Kenneth Kris Sirratt
Kenneth Kris Sirratt was born on June 9, 1948 and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 13, 2019. Kenneth graduated from Longview HS in 1966 and Stephen F. Austin in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in Business. For most of his life, he worked along side his father, Kermit Sirratt, at H&S Auto Supply and then worked for LeBus International until he retired in 2013. Many of his friends called him “Kenny” and have said that Kenny and Kermit were the “salt of the earth” and the nicest men who would “give you the shirt off their back” kind of people. Kenneth had a profound love of baseball and played Triple A Minor League. He coached his son, Chad, for many years and spent time teaching him the mechanics of baseball. Kenneth loved the outdoors, and you would find him fishing in most of his free time. In 1971, Kenneth married Sandra Langdale and they had two children whom Kenneth loved with all his heart. Daughter Brandy has held her father’s hand and walked with him down a seven-year road of medical challenges in which Brandy cherishes every moment spent together. One of the closest women in Kenneth’s life was his sister, Connie, whom has spent her life in admiration of her older brother and loved him dearly. Kenneth is proceeded in death by his father and mother, Kermit and Lula Mae Sirratt along with his loving grandparents. He is survived by his daughter, Brandy Neal and her husband Chad Neal and their sons Nicholas and Carson Neal of Tyler. A son, Chad Sirratt and his wife Tamika with their daughters Madison Rhoads and Brook Sirratt of Frisco; sister, Connie Sirratt and husband JC Crum of Longview and numerous family and friends who loved him dearly.
Visitation for friends and family will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 at Jackson’s Burk-Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, TX with a Celebration of Life Service with Alan Johnson officiating at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the funeral home’s Chapel. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, TX. In lieu of flowers, Kenneth would have wanted donations made to Alzheimer’s Association, go online to: act.alz.org/donate
Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit, Tyler, Texas
