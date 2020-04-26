Kenneth Lane Hall
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Kenneth Lane Hall was born April 2nd, 1961, to Mary Louise Hall and Richard Gordon Hall. He passed away March 26th, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
Kenneth attended Longview High School where he was a trainer for the Lobo football team. After high school, he attended the University of Texas where he received a degree in communications.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Louise Hall, his father Richard Gordon Hall, and his grandparents Lillian and William (Bill) Knott, all of Longview. He is survived by his sister Beverly Holloway and brother Ricky Hall of Longview.
Kenneth was laid to rest at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles on April 14th, 2020.
