Kenneth Newell Sellers
HALLSVILLE — Kenneth Newell Sellers, 81, of Hallsville, Texas passed away on July 9, 2023, peacefully at his home. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10:00 am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Kenneth was a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His life began in East Texas on January 5, 1942, and was born to Hubert and Wonda Sellers. His life had many rough starts with losses of family and some time spent in orphanages. Despite a hard life growing up, Kenneth rose above it all and persevered in his life. He became a man of many talents and over his life learned to make or build anything. He was also an accomplished artist with many of his works hanging in art museums. He was a firm believer in Christ and read his Bible daily. He would gladly sit with anyone and lend an ear to their woes and tender his advice. Kenneth never met a stranger in his life, he could make friends with anyone. He always said one of his greatest accomplishments was all his children. He was always proud of each and every one of them no matter what they became. Kenneth was a stern but very loving father. He would always set you right on the path of life but do it in a way that you knew he cared. Kenneth married three times in his 81-year life and extended his family each time, never leaving a family member or in-law behind. Once family you were always family. Kenneth was a great man that will always be remembered and loved forever.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother Wonda Kidwell Sellers, father Hubert Sellers, sister Laveda Sellers, and sister Sheila Sellers Booth. His surviving sisters include Susie Cox, Bobbie Jo Hall, and Ann Davis. Kenneth leaves behind his loving wife Helen Sellers. He is also survived by his children Dawn Webb and husband Charlie Webb, Neil Sellers and wife Janine Sellers, Mecca Ford and husband Clint Ford, Bobby Sellers and wife Nicole Sellers, Blane Gore and wife Crystal Gore, Terri Fletcher, and husband Bill Fletcher, grandchildren Clayton Reeves, Carlie Quesenberry, Lindee Sellers, Kaden Sellers, Britanie Webb, Cody Webb, Siani Sellers, Sam Sellers, Ronin Sellers, Noah Thames, Rain Thames, Cody Thames, Hannah Gore, Justin Gore, Tristan Gore, Trestin Gore, Madison Gore, Krissy Nolte, Jaden Giddings, Jayla Giddings, and Joseph Fletcher. He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and counting. He also has too many friends to name. The service for Kenneth will be a celebration of his life and memories of him as he requested. He didn’t want anyone feeling sad that he was gone but rather be happy he lived. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to the 100 club to help first responders. https://the100club.org
