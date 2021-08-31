Kenneth Q. Wilkes
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Kenneth Quincy Wilkes of Longview passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Longview at the age of 90. He was born March 5, 1931 in Chauncey, Ohio, to parents Kenneth C. Wilkes and Lavella (Locke) Wilkes.
Kenneth graduated from Linden- McKinley High School in Columbus, Ohio. He then proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as an Airman First Class from 1951 - 1955. He worked for Creacy Wholesale Trucking, Ruel Young Ford in Jefferson, Texas, and Crown, Cork, & Seal as a maintainer until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Longview, where he drove the church bus for several years.
He began his amazing love story with his beloved wife, Joyce Wilkes, on February 18, 1954. Together they raised two children, Eugene and Jena. He was a loving and supportive husband for 63 years, brother, father, son, Papaw/Pawpaw and friend. He took every opportunity to show love towards his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Mr. Wilkes was a founding member of the Longview Antique Auto Club. He enjoyed restoring antique cars, petal cars, and antique toys. You could always count on him walking around numerous sporting events for his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Joyce Wilkes.
He is survived by his son, Eugene Wilkes and wife Laura of Longview; daughter, Jena White of Longview; brothers, Rex Wilkes and wife Janet, Fred Wilkes, and Larry Wilkes, all of Ohio; grandchildren, Jacob Wilkes, Jennifer Wilkes, Ashlyn White, and Brooklyn White, all of Longview; and great-grandchildren, Kenley Wilkes, Gracye Wilkes, Leilynd Wilkes, Madisyn Johnson, and Mayleigh Johnson, all of Longview.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Lakeview Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Donnie Barron. Interment will follow at Memory Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Longview, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Wilkes family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
