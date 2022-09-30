Kenneth Ray Burkett
LONGVIEW — Kenneth Ray Burkett, 77, of Longview, passed away September 27, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1945 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Aaron and Reba Burkett.
Ken grew up in East Texas, but then moved out to West Texas with his family and graduated from Abilene High School in 1964. He played bass guitar in his band, The Bonnevilles, and his love of music continued throughout his life. He attended college at McMurry University in Abilene before moving back to East Texas and finally settling in Longview. He worked various jobs before starting his career at Texas Eastman in 1967. He worked his way up from the mail room, to a graphic artist, to a loan officer, to a chemical operator before retiring in 1999. After putting in 32 years at Eastman, he then went back and worked as a security guard part time for a few years. Ken then went back to school and got his real estate license but then finally retired to be a full-time grandpa in 2015, when the light of his life Ainsley Grace was born who he cared for from the time she was 12 weeks old until the week of his hospitalization which he said was his greatest accomplishment in life shortly before his passing.
Ken met the love of his life Sharon in 1975 and they were shortly married on Valentine’s Day in 1976. He was a devoted family man and loved reading, vintage cars, traveling all over the country in their travel trailer, all sports including the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas A&M Aggies, and taking his granddaughter Ainsley to their ritual ice cream shop or McDonald’s trips each week.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother Mary Burkett, his brother Thomas A (Tab) Burkett, and his brother Ricky Rex Burkett.
Ken leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Sharon Burkett; his children Brandi Morris and husband Ken, Mindy Black and husband Ron, Brian Jernigan and wife Judith; grandsons Mason Morris, Zac Moseley, Mitchell Moseley, and Lucas Moseley; granddaughters Ainsley Morris and Riley Morris.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Nursing Staff, Physicians, and Leadership of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd for the care and support they have provided over the last month.
The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Saturday, October 1st at 11am for visitation. Officiating the funeral service will be Chaplain Glenn Parmelee at 12pm at Rader. Burial will be held at Overton City Cemetery in Overton. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
