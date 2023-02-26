Kenneth Roland Hunter
KINGSPORT, TN — Kenneth Roland Hunter passed away on February 14, 2023, from a short but fierce battle with an exceptionally rare form of cancer. The circumstances of his death, however, could never overshadow the exceptionally rare and joyous way he lived his life. He will always be remembered for his easy-going humor, insatiable curiosity, cheerful contentment, and genuine love for his family. Ken was born on September 19, 1945, to Oscar Lloyd Hunter and Hazel Fannie (Gifford) Hunter. The youngest of four boys, he was just 16 when their mother died from complications of surgery.
Ken was completely devoted to his wife of 54 years, Betsey Jane (Barton) Hunter. They met when they were both students at The University of Texas at Austin and happened to live at the same apartment complex. Janie was the love of his life. They were married in El Paso, where Ken was stationed after being drafted by the Army. When his military service ended, they moved back to Austin. Both children were born there but grew up in Longview, Texas. A career move took Ken and Jane to Kingsport, Tennessee, where they have lived since 1997.
His family often joked about how remarkable it was that Kenny survived his youth. His adventures were not exactly rebellious or intentionally risky. He just figured that life was meant to be enjoyed, and he was going to live his to the fullest. As the years went on, Ken developed interests in safer pursuits, mainly golf. He played countless rounds with friends in all kinds of weather and with limitless energy. He enjoyed nothing more than playing golf with his son, Mark, who shares his passion for all aspects of the game. Ken earned a bachelor’s degree in science and a master’s in education from Stephen F. Austin University, with significant credit hours from UT Austin. He was always fascinated by science, a love he shared with their daughter, Karen.
When the first grandchild was born, Jane and Ken instantly became Nana and Pa. They enjoyed every opportunity to be with their four grandkids - birthdays and holidays, picnics and performances, and quite a few trips to the beach. Even when the kids were little, Pa was always the one with the most beach toys. With a boogie board under one arm and flippers under the other, he would surf and snorkel until the sunset started to fade. In sharing his love for the ocean, he taught the kids how to choose courage over fear and to see life as an adventure. His childlike curiosity and appreciation for God’s creation were evident in the way he lived. He was always barefoot, always learning something new and always smiling, because he already knew what mattered most in life. He was our hero.
Ken is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Karen Hunter Maness and husband Mike, son Mark B. Hunter and wife Elizabeth, grandchildren Samantha, Ethan, Emily and Laura, brothers Lloyd G. Hunter and wife Nancy, Claude W. Hunter and wife Peggy, and sister-in-law Anita Stephens. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David A. Hunter. The family welcomes gifts in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or MD Anderson Cancer Center.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Gum Springs Cemetery in Longview, Texas. Online condolence may be left at cammackfamily.com.
