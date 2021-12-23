Kenneth Wayne Bowden
LONGVIEW — Kenneth Wayne Bowden of Longview, TX entered heaven singing on December 18, 2021. He was 70 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held at New Beginnings Baptist Church on December 27, 2021 with visitation at 9, and the funeral to follow at 10 with Pastor Todd Kauntiz officiating.
Kenneth was born May 15, 1951 in Galveston, TX to T.J. and Jeannine Bowden. He is preceded in death by his mother Jeannine Bowden, brother Gary Bowden, and his in-laws Bob and Margie Robertson. He is survived by his junior high sweetheart of 51 years, Charlotte Robertson Bowden, his 4 children Brian and Mandy Bowden, Scott Bowden, Jeff and Nycole Bowden, Cris and Jessica Peterson, 9 grandchildren Jade, Karsyn, Rilee, Ashtyn, Keiley, Aiden, Brody, McKynna, and Logan. He is also survived by father T.J. Bowden, brother Neil Bowden, and sister Delight Bowden and many nieces and nephews.
He was a 1969 graduate of Pine Tree High School. Following graduation, he was immersed in the Christian community that would be his lifelong commitment from an early age. He served at many churches in the North Texas and East Texas area. He slipped away peacefully after spending his last days surrounded by family filling his presence with love, the comfort of the word, and sweet songs of praise.
Kenneth was a devoted family man and leaves to cherish his profound legacy and memories. Whether you knew him as Bro. Kenneth, Babe, Dad, Poppie, Kenneth, or simply as a friend, the legacy and example he has left of what and who is a Christian is undeniable. God did a great work in and through him. The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice and Vera with Premier Home Care for the care they gave to Kenneth.
Ephesians 3:20-21.
