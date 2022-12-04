Kennith Earl Eddy
EAST MOUNTAIN — Kennith was born on August 11, 1943 and entered the gates of Heaven on November 29, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Woodland Hills Baptist Church located at 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview. Cremation, per his request, is being handled by East Texas Funeral Home. His full obituary may be found on their website.
