Kenton Ernest Turner

Quick-witted and funny, Kenton loved a good pun. He was a passionate audiophile and classical music enthusiast, creating many original compositions using his collection of electronic keyboards. A student of both the Christian faith tradition and esoteric spirituality, he was a lifelong seeker of God’s peace and light. He always had new reading material at hand and enjoyed thoughtful discussions of books, film, and the latest TV shows.
Kenton was preceded in death by his mother Caroline Turner, his father James Turner, and stepmother Sammye Beasley Turner. He is survived by brother Artie Turner and sister-in-law Robin Turner of Dallas, brother Tommy Turner and partner Jill Aikman Bayless of Longview, as well as numerous nephews and nieces, and his extended family of Beasley aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Kenton’s life will be held in Daingerfield later this fall. Condolences for the family may be left at www.nail-haggardfh.com, and donations made in Kenton’s memory to the Resource Center of Dallas at www.myresourcecenter.org.
