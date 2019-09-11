Kenton Ernest Turner
DAINGERFIELD — Kenton Ernest Turner, 61, passed away at his Dallas home on September 5. Kenton was welcomed into the world in Naples, Texas on March 13, 1958, the third-born son of James and Caroline Turner. Valedictorian of the Daingerfield High School Class of 1976, he excelled academically and was a gifted pianist. He performed in Daingerfield recitals, as an accompanist at the First Baptist Church, with the Kilgore Symphony, and later studied at Texas Christian University on a scholastic scholarship where he graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music in piano pedagogy. He went on to work for many years as a software engineer and database analyst at Thomson Reuters Corporation in Carrollton and taught at the Coppell Conservatory of Music. For the past decade he served as an academic advisor and degree audit specialist at Richland College in Dallas.
Quick-witted and funny, Kenton loved a good pun. He was a passionate audiophile and classical music enthusiast, creating many original compositions using his collection of electronic keyboards. A student of both the Christian faith tradition and esoteric spirituality, he was a lifelong seeker of God’s peace and light. He always had new reading material at hand and enjoyed thoughtful discussions of books, film, and the latest TV shows.
Kenton was preceded in death by his mother Caroline Turner, his father James Turner, and stepmother Sammye Beasley Turner. He is survived by brother Artie Turner and sister-in-law Robin Turner of Dallas, brother Tommy Turner and partner Jill Aikman Bayless of Longview, as well as numerous nephews and nieces, and his extended family of Beasley aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Kenton’s life will be held in Daingerfield later this fall. Condolences for the family may be left at www.nail-haggardfh.com, and donations made in Kenton’s memory to the Resource Center of Dallas at www.myresourcecenter.org.

