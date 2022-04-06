Kevin Keith Carlow
GLADEWATER — Kevin Keith Carlow passed away from his earthly home April 2, 2022. He was born June 1, 1968, in Albany, Georgia. He was the youngest of William Charles “WC” Carlow and Fonda Jane Ryan Carlow.
The family moved back to Texas just a few days after his second birthday, Kevin always said, “I’m the only Carlow in this family, since the Civil War, that wasn’t born in Texas “ He attended Madisonville, TX Schools for 8 years, before moving to White Oak, TX and graduating from White Oak High School. Continuing to Kilgore College to pursue his interest in photography and computers.
His knowledge in Computers led him to work at different companies for many years, as Network Administrator, District Manager, IT Administrator in Telecommunications. Current employment has been with Primerica Crumpton & Associates, Longview, TX where he served as a Division Leader.
He loved History, Genealogy, and Photography, taking awesome photos while traveling with Family, or just anytime he saw something he liked.
He is survived by his mother, numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, as well as many other loving family and friends.
Funeral services for Kevin Carlow, 53, of Gladewater, will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd., Longview, with John Crumpton officiating. Visitation will be held 1-2 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Rosewood Park Cemetery.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, and Sister Cecilie Gayle Carlow.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or the Arthur Temple Cancer Center, 1201 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX, 75904.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
