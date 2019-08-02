Kevin (KJ) Jackson II

He attended Longview Public Schools, graduating from Pine Tree High School on May 31, 2019. At his graduation KJ received a Texas Scholar and Distinguished Candidate Medal of Achievement.
Graduating high school, was by far one of his greatest and most prized accomplishments of his life. KJ loved being a part of the Pine Tree Basketball team his entire high school career Kj was named of the teams captains his senior, a great achievement that excited him. KJ also loved fishing being a member of Pine Tree’s Fishing Team where he advanced to the Finals Classic, three consecutive years.
KJ, believed in the value of family and often spoke of continuing the legacy of his fathers company, T.K.& F. contractors and having his own electrician company one day.
KJ was known as the gentle Giant Giant, with a smile that everyone loved, and had a heart as big as Texas! Even as KJ competed in the biggest battle of his life with an unknown rare illness, he never faltered in his faith and good nature which gained him his pair of Golden Wings and Golden Crown.
Those who transitioned before KJ, was his grandfather John H. Jackson, great grandparents Dave and Ernestine Morris, and great grandparents Mr. & Mrs. FW Stephens.
Survivors are father Kevin (Slim) Jackson Sr., mother Tiffany Jackson, grandmother, Sharon Jackson (Nuna), grandmother Lillie Stephens (Granny), grandfather Felix Stephens Sr., Alonzo Stephens, Quinton Neal, Aunt Lisa Stephens, Tamala Neal, a host of cousins and many dear friends.
A wake for friends and family will be held Friday August 2nd between 6-7pm at Stanmore Funeral Home, 1105 Martin Luther King, Longview, Services will be held at Mobberly Baptist Church Sat August 3rd, at 11:00am. Repase will be at Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St., Longview, Tx Sat August 3rd, 2:00 pm.
