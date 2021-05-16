Kimberly Dawn Miller
Kimberly Dawn Miller
HARLETON — A memorial service for Kimberly Dawn Miller will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:000 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Officiating the service will be Shelby Crump.
Kimberly Dawn Miller, 51, of Harleton, Texas was born on January 27, 1970 in Omaha, Nebraska to her parents, Patty Joan Phegley and Paul Keith Yeoman. Mrs. Miller passed away on May 13, 2021 in Longview, Texas. She married the love of her life, Pat Miller on December 31, 1999 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Mrs. Miller worked as the office manager at Comstock Oil and Gas for 14 years. She loved the beach, her dogs, and her grandbabies. Mrs. Miller enjoyed life itself and traveling.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her children, Meghan Keller and spouse, Alex, April Anderson and spouse, Spencer, Ashley Miller and spouse, Bobby and Dylan Rockett; grandchildren, Blaze, Halo, Fallon, Brooklyn, Zamire, Rome, and Romeo. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bradley Yeoman.
In lieu of flowers the family of Mrs. Miller has requested that any donations be made to ASPCA.

