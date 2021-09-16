Kimberly Elizabeth Hawkins
MISSOURI CITY, TX — Service For Kimberly Elizabeth Hawkins, 48, of Missouri City, Tx, will be at Noon, Saturday at Valley View Baptist Church in Gilmer. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Gilmer.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements. Kimberly was born on November 3, 1972, in Gilmer and she died on September 5.
A viewing will be from 11 am - 12 am at the Church on Saturday.
SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS REQUIRED
