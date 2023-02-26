Kimberly Kaye Comfort
LONGVIEW — Kimberly Kaye Comfort passed from this life to her eternal place in heaven on February 19, 2023.
She was born in Tyler, Texas on May 17, 1962, to Bobby and Barbara Allen. She always attended Pine Tree schools and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1980. Kim was a longstanding member of Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She married Matthew Comfort on August 14, 1982, in Longview, Texas. Together they had 2 children, Matthew Comfort and Meagan Comfort. Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, and Sister, Cindy Allen Bagley, and father B J Allen.
Kim loved life and had a huge heart for always wanting to help others. It was the little things in life that Kim enjoyed the most, walking through wildflowers, viewing sunrises and sunsets, watching sports with family and friends and gathering with loved ones. Kim had a passion for understanding her family history through genealogy, and trying to understand the future through her faith. Kim enjoyed her quality and quiet times with Matt, her meaningful times with Matthew and Meagan and especially all the time she could get with her grandchildren that just meant the world to her. If Kim has taught us anything - it is to take the time to be with the ones you love and to stop and smell the roses, well... the wildflowers.
Those left to cherish Kim’s memory are husband Matthew and children Matthew and Meagan, her mother Barbara Allen, brother, Mike Allen, her in laws, Buzz and Marcella Comfort, Mark and Cindy Comfort, Mike Akeroyd and Kathryn Comfort. She has three grandchildren that she cherished; Tyson Vail, Jayden Comfort, and Skylar Comfort as she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services to honor her memory will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at 1pm and service at 2pm. An online guest book maybe signed at www.raderfh.com
