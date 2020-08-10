Kimberly S. Boyd was born on March 23, 1968 to the parentage of Eugene and Jacquelyn Brown in Center, Texas.
During her early years, she attended Center ISD and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1986. She also studied at Kilgore College.
On February 12, 1994, she married the love of her life, Kedric Boyd. From this union two sons were born: Kedric Boyd II and Jayden Boyd.
Kim was a dedicated employee at United Parcel Services for 34 years. For the past twenty-two years her role has been Operations Management Supervisor. Kim has always been ambitious. In her latest endeavor, "Paparazzi Bling by Kim" she quickly moved up the ranks to Premier Director.
She was a faithful member of Post Oak CME church where she was an active member on the Usher Board, served on the Hospitality Committee, and was the Youth and Young adult's Director for many years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kelvin "Downtown" Brown.
Those left to cherish her loving memories are: her husband Kedric Boyd; two sons Kedric II and Jayden; her parents Eugene and Jacqueline Brown; siblings Nichole Ellington and Everick Brinson; In-laws Willie and Rose Boyd; brother-in-law Gerald Sanders (Carol), Sister in Love Sonya Gibson; nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at Post Oak Union Cemetery on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 AM. Visitation will be on Friday from 12 PM till 7 PM at MD Funeral Home.
